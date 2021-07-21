Squash Solutions: Ideas for cooks when the garden is kicking

Squash tends to be an early bird in the summer garden, usually coming in before tomatoes, corn and some other seasonal favorites. Summer squash also is a solid citizen, typically producing a lot long into the season.

All of which is a good thing for the most part. The only downside is that there comes a point — usually about mid-July — when many cooks exhaust their repertoire for squash and wish it wasn’t doing quite so well in the garden.

I love long zucchini slices tossed on the grill with a little olive oil, salt and pepper — but not four nights a week.

The good news is that mild squash lends itself to a big variety of applications — even sweet ones.

Squash goes well with most other summer vegetables — including tomatoes, peppers, onions, corn and eggplant. You also can pair it with just about any herb.

A quick sautée is probably my most common way of cooking squash. But by changing it up — with a little garlic one day, carrots and mushrooms the next, basil and tomatoes the next — I can create an almost infinite variety of flavors. For even more fun, toss a little sausage or bacon into the pan — that can easily become a whole meal.