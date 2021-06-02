Strawberry-Blueberry Crumble Bars

I picked a ton of blueberries last summer as a tonic for the coronavirus, and much of it ended up in my freezer. Whether they’re still worth eating is debatable — some say you have to use berries within three months — but I think they still taste good and besides, I’m not one to waste the fruits of my labor. To use up the last of them, I decided to a berry dessert.

I decided on mixed fruit crumble bars. Unlike a pie, a crumble’s ingredients don’t have to be rolled out, but are simply mixed together in a bowl until they’re — you guessed it — crumbly and patted into a pan. More of the crumble mixture is then sprinkled on top for a buttery, crispy finish. It doesn’t get much easier.

I used a combination of blueberries and strawberries, and will make another later this summer with the 25-pound box of peaches(!) I ordered from The Peach Truck. If you don’t like almonds, substitute pecans or walnuts or leave the nuts out all together. You also can add a dash of cinnamon.

It helps tremendously to line the baking pan with parchment so you can lift the entire lot out in one fell swoop. But buttering and flouring the pan works, too. However you do it, be sure to let the crumble cool to room temperature before cutting it into squares or they may fall apart.

While considered a dessert, crumble makes a quick and easy breakfast with just the right amount of a sugar rush to start your day. They’re great for a mid-afternoon snack, too. Leftovers can be frozen in a well-sealed airtight container for about two months.