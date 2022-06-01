Sub in pearl couscous for rice for a quick, creamy 'risotto'

Classic risotto is made with starchy medium-grain Italian rice. Arborio rice is toasted and then slowly cooked over low heat while broth is ladled into the pan in stages. You need to stir and stir again as the liquid absorbs.

To save time, the cooks at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Kitchen have devised a risotto that uses higher heat and pearl couscous instead of rice. Pearl couscous is actually a pasta. The wheaty flavor of pearl couscous is a perfect match for grassy, subtly sweet asparagus. Shaved Parmesan lends a salty, nutty flavor.

This "risotto" is from our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor.

Much as with rice, stirring releases starch from the couscous that thickens into a creamy sauce, and the "risotto" finishes in the time it takes to cook pasta.

We reserve the asparagus stalk and tip pieces separately; they're added at different times because they cook at slightly different rates. Don't use especially thick or particularly slender asparagus for this recipe; pencil-sized spears will be perfectly tender when the couscous is done.