Sweet, savory combo pops in melon salad

To the uninitiated, the Italian pairing of melon and prosciutto may sound odd. But anyone who tries it learns the sweet fruit combines with salty richness into a deceptively simple whole greater than the sum of its parts.

For the height of summer, we kept that lesson in mind as we riffed on the savory-sweet classic in the book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor. A base of watermelon plus savory fresh tomato offers a cooling, vibrantly colored salad that comes together in just minutes.

To keep the dish vegetarian, we skip the cured meat in favor of goat or feta cheese, the richness of which balances the sweet fruit. We temper the pungency of savory shallot with a short soak in white balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil (or mint) adds color and herbal notes.

Don’t forget to salt the melon and tomato first in a colander. This step pulls out excess liquid, which keeps the salad from turning soggy.