Take meatloaf to the next level with wasabi flavor

For a new twist on meatloaf, I added an Asian wasabi flavor. This meatloaf takes only 15 minutes to bake. The secret is to place the meat loaves on a baking sheet, which lets the hot air circulate all around the meat.

Wasabi is the Japanese version of horseradish. It’s an Asian root vegetable that is sold in paste and powdered form. The powdered form is mixed with water to form a thick paste. The green wasabi served with sushi is usually white wasabi powder that is generally mixed with colorants and mustard.

Helpful hints:

You can use prepared horseradish instead of wasabi.

You can use green beans or peas in the rice dish instead of snow peas.

You can use ground ginger instead of fresh ginger.