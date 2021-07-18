There's an app for that: 5 recipes that prove that appetizers can be better than the meal itself

It happens all the time: We go to a nice restaurant and begin our meal with an appetizer that is simply amazing.
And then the rest of the meal fails to live up to it.
Maybe chefs try harder with appetizers. Maybe appetizers are where restaurants feel free to experiment with new ideas. Maybe restaurants concentrate on appetizers because they bring in more profit, relative to cost, than entrées.
Or maybe appetizers just catch us diners unaware. They are usually the first thing we eat at a restaurant, so we are impressed by how good they are. While the other dishes may be just as well-crafted, they don’t hit us with that same element of surprise.
Personally, I think appetizers are just better than entrées. It’s a simple, irrefutable fact, like breakfast is better than dinner.
To test my theory, I made five appetizers that span the spectrum from hors d’oeuvre to first course. And I was right. They are better than entrées.
The first one actually could be served in larger portions as a main course, but the restaurant where I first encountered it — the legendary the Frog and the Redneck in Richmond, Va. — made it an appetizer. It’s all a matter of perspective.
I’m calling it grits risotto, because it cooks grits the same way you’d cook risotto. And while there are subtle differences between grits and cornmeal, basically what you are doing is making polenta.
In fact, that’s what I did; I used cornmeal instead of grits because it’s what I had on hand. To this, I added sausage and a healthy amount of shiitake mushrooms sautéed with garlic and shallots, and finished with chicken stock and butter and parmesan cheese.
It takes some effort. It’s worth it. Oh, how it's worth it.
On the other hand, grapes rolled in goat cheese was the easiest app I made, and perhaps the most intriguing.
You take seedless grapes and coat them in a thin layer of soft goat cheese, which you then roll in a mixture of toasted walnuts and chopped chives.
That’s all there is to it, but its simplicity belies its well-balanced and complex flavors. The sweet pop of the grape is contrasted with the creamy tang of the cheese, which is mollified by the earthy nuts and the soft bite of the chives.
Next up was a salsa, but one without tomatoes.
This one begins with a mixture of black beans and white beans (actually Great Northern). It gains momentum with chopped red bell pepper and red onion, is enlivened with lime juice and garlic and gets a nice kick from a jalapeño. Oregano, chili powder and cumin give it the spice it craves.
To be honest, I’ve seen prettier dishes. Called black and white bean salsa, the name promises a more appetizing appearance than it delivers. But the taste?
After your first bite, preferably on a tortilla chip, you think, “This isn’t bad at all.” After your second bite, you think, “This is quite good.” After your third bite, you think, “Yes, I am definitely enjoying this.”
And after your 96th bite, you think, “Who ate all the salsa and chips? Where did it go?” And you stand there feeling guilty, but inexplicably happy, when you realize what just happened.
Marinated mushrooms are always popular as an appetizer because they manage to be casual and elegant at the same time.
The ones I made lean toward the elegant because they are marinated in a liquid that is largely made up of wine. In other words, don’t use a bad wine. It doesn’t have to be especially good, but the chefs’ rule — don’t cook with wine that you wouldn’t drink — is especially important here.
I don’t want to give the wrong impression: The mushrooms aren’t marinated in wine alone. The mixture also has garlic, thyme, bay leaf, tomato paste and coriander seed in it — it’s so much better if you toast your own — and it is finished with olive oil, lemon juice and cilantro.
My last appetizer was equally appetizing: herbed quesadillas. Here we have four elements that sing together in perfect harmony.
It begins with a relatively bland cheese, mozzarella, so it can combine with fresh spices (oregano, marjoram) without overpowering them. This creamy base contrasts with strips of grilled red pepper and red onion.
And you don’t even have to grill them, though you can if you want. I didn’t. I charred my pepper over the gas flame on my stove, which creates a smoky grilled taste without a grill. And I did the same with my red onion by cutting it into thick slices, like onion rings, and broiling it.
The fourth element is the most important but also the most easily overlooked: the tortilla. When lightly browned and stuffed with melted cheese and savory vegetables, a good tortilla makes the rest of your meal pale in comparison.