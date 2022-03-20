This Jamaican beef hand pie recipe offers portable perfection

Is there anything more delightful than a hand pie?

If you're not sure, these flaky pastries — representative of a street-food staple across the Caribbean — should win you over with their sunny, island flair. Stuffed with ground beef seasoned with the traditional Jamaican aromatics of scallions, garlic, curry powder, allspice and chili, they offer just enough spice to create some heat, but not so much that you can't taste the flavors.

The original recipe paired the beef with a sour cream pastry crust tinted yellow with turmeric, but I thought a shortening-based hand pie dough would be easier to work with. And I was right: Pulsed together in a food processor, the dough is not only super forgiving, making it easy for even a novice to roll into circles, but also sturdy enough to fold and stuff with filling. Plus, it bakes up tender and flaky.

If you like a little more fire on your lips, add another habanero or two; if you desire less, substitute a less-fiery Scotch bonnet pepper. I served the hand pies warm, with a mango dipping sauce.