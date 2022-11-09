Tuna cakes make flavorful pairing with corn, pickled onions

Linda Gassenheimer
Tribune News Service
I decided to use fresh tuna for these little cakes instead of canned. It gives them a taste of the sea.
Fish cakes in general can fall apart, especially when turning them over. Here are some tips to avoid this. Make sure your skillet is very hot, but on a medium heat. Use a wide spatula when transferring the cakes to the skillet. Once in the skillet, do not move the cakes until a crust forms on the bottom of the cakes. Turn them over, using a wide spatula underneath the cakes and another spatula on top to help.
A salad of corn mixed with pickled onions completes this quick and flavorful meal.
Helpful hints
- You can use two 3.5-ounce cans of albacore (white) tuna packed in water instead of fresh tuna.
- Fresh tuna can be coarsely chopped in a food processor instead of by hand. Try not to over process.
- A quick way to defrost corn is to place the kernels in a colander and run warm tap water over them.
Fresh tuna cakes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
3/4 pound fresh tuna steaks
2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Several drops hot pepper sauce
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
4 scallions, chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 eggs
2 cups panko crumbs, divided use
Olive oil spray
Directions
Place tuna on a cutting board and coarsely chop with a knife and place in a large bowl.
Add the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, mustard and scallions and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Blend in egg and 1 cup panko crumbs. Mix well.
Shape into 4 cakes about 4 inches in diameter. Place remaining 1 cup panko crumbs on a plate. Add tuna cakes to the crumbs making sure both sides are coated with crumbs.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add tuna cakes and cook 5 minutes. Carefully, turn (see note above) and cook 5 minutes.
Place two tuna cakes each on two dinner plates.
Nutrition per serving: 545 calories (20% from fat), 12.1 g fat (2.7 g saturated, 3.7 g monounsaturated), 264 mg cholesterol, 53.6 g protein, 50.2 g carbohydrates, 2.7 g fiber, 725 mg sodium.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
