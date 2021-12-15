Warm arugula salad comes together in minutes

This date-night salad is a great example of a dish any home cook can whip up in a flash using everyday ingredients. It pairs crispy panko fried chicken tenders with the contrasting but complimentary flavors of fresh orange, salty blue cheese-stuffed olives and the rich caramel taste of dried dates. It’s presented on a bed of peppery arugula and tender baby spinach.

But the real star is the warm mustard dressing, which gets a zesty, citrusy kick from apple cider vinegar and orange juice concentrate.

I garnished the salad with crumbled goat cheese and toasted almonds. Paired with some crusty bread from Mediterra and a glass of crisp rosé, it was a perfect meal for two. And it only took about 15 minutes.