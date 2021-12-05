'Why can't I find cat food?' And other grocery shortages (mostly) explained

The specifics of the empty shelves seen by consumers seem to be regional and based on taste preferences, Baker said.

For example, Gatorade.

"The most important flavor of Gatorade to you might be out, but it's not the most important flavor to me in my part of the country, and I'm having no issues finding what I want," Baker said.

And even with shortages, we're still getting most of what we want.

The IRI (Information Resources Inc.) CPG Supply Index uses various data, including daily sales information reported by major chain transactions, to track changes in availability of consumer packaged goods across the U.S. In North Carolina, the index shows product availability at retailers at 89% to 90% through October and into November — on par with the rest of the country.

Baker's advice to shoppers is to plan out your most important meals and needs, shop early, and be prepared to make substitutions.

"If they don't have the brand or flavor that you want, that you're open to substituting with another brand or another flavor," he said.

And consumers are doing a good job of adapting, he said.