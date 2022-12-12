Winston-Salem's new Chef'Store caters to businesses — and the public.

Food truck operators, caterers, small restaurants and consumers who like to cook for a crowd once again have a place that caters to them.

US Foods, a national food-service distributor, has just opened Chef’Store at 140 Stratford Commons Court — in the same shopping center Honey Baked Ham and Golf Galaxy.

The store offers warehouse-style shopping for members of the food industry and is also open to the public with no membership required.

The store is similar in concept to the ChefSmart store that was in the Stratford Galleria Shopping Center next to Total Wine on Stratford Road from 2003 to 2018.

“We sell everything a restaurant would need from fresh produce and fresh meat to cleaning supplies and takeout containers,” said Ed Bouley, the district manager for Chef’Store.

The store sells a lot of items in bulk, but includes some items in the same size packaging you’d find in your neighborhood supermarket.

Chef’Store occupies 23,500 square feet adjacent to Golf Galaxy in a small shopping center near Hanes Mall. It is the 85th Chef’Store that US Foods has opened in 13 states, and the second in North Carolina. The other N.C. store is in Charlotte.

There is a “dry” produce area for such items as potatoes, onions and apples near the front of the store, but there also is a large walk-in cooler with lettuces, peppers and other produce requiring refrigeration.

There is an even larger cooler for fresh meats and dairy items. Here you can buy whole cases of chicken, pork butts or whole beef tenderloins, as well as deli meats, hot dogs, and blocks of whole cheese or bags or shredded cheese.

Meats are sold “in all different stages” throughout the store, Bouley said, including raw, cooked, fresh, frozen and plain or seasoned and breaded.

The frozen aisle includes such meat as whole turkeys, cases of hamburger patties and bags of chicken nuggets — as well as frozen seafood, vegetables, fruits, breads, ice cream and other desserts.

The store also stocks plenty of canned fruit and vegetables, flour, sugar, spices and condiments. Many of these come in a variety of sizes. Flour is available in the 4-pound bag sold in supermarkets as well as 25- and 50-pound bags. There are also large bags of such specialty flours as semolina and Caputo.

Customers can buy a single 20-ounce bottle of Heinz ketchup for $4.75 or a No. 10 114-ounce can for $10.69 or a case of 6 No. 10 cans for $52.20 — saving a bit with each larger purchase.

But part of the appeal for restaurateurs is not the food itself, but all the other equipment and supplies needed to run a restaurant.

You can get a case of 500 paper food trays for $36.45 or a box of 500 16-ounce foam cups for $27.65.

The store carries pots, pans, utensils, glassware and everything else. There are cases of foam cups, paper bags and takeout containers. Restaurateurs can even pick up a 3-by-5-foot kitchen mat for $54.79 or an 8-quart chafing dish for $51.39.

“For some restaurants, we can provide everything. For others, we will be fill-ins,” Bouley said. “And the public can come, too.”