Former Chick-fil-A vice president mentors HPU business students

High Point University welcomed Dee Ann Turner, Talent Acquisition Expert in Residence and Chick-fil-A’s former vice president for talent, back to campus on Feb. 16 to mentor business students.

Turner spoke to several groups around campus, including the Principles of Management and Organization Behavior class, where she shared a presentation titled “Creating a Culture of Care.” She also held a Q&A with entrepreneur students in the Belk Entrepreneurship Center and recorded a podcast with HPU student and L.I.F.T. Fellow Madison Drobny.

In the Q&A microsession, Turner offered three pieces of advice for students as they begin their careers.

Responsibility: Take on a new project. Step in to take on more work if someone has left. Do whatever you can to take on additional responsibility.

Competency: Take advantage of all the training opportunities. If your company doesn’t offer that, do it yourself. Go home at night and take an online course to add more skills to your resume.