This National Volunteer Week, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to volunteer.
Volunteers spent more than 19,000 hours working with parks and recreation last year. From park beautification projects to working special events, there are dozens of ways to give back. “Volunteering is a great way to connect with other people in the community who share an affinity for Greensboro parks, trails and gardens,” said Volunteer Coordinator Alex Zaleski.
There’s a program or event for every type of person. Learn about the opportunities at www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecvolunteer or check out these ways to share your time and talents:
- For Folks with a Green Thumb: Work in the new Keeley Park Donation Garden, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from May to November. Help with routine garden maintenance with the community gardener. All produce will be donated.
- For Outgoing and Outdoorsy People: Come work one of Parks and Recreation’s many outdoor special events. Help at the paddling event, Demo Day at Lake Townsend, April 30, or the celebration of bikes, skateboards, roller skates, and more at Wheels on the Greenway on May 6.
- For Folks with a Busy Schedule: Volunteer at your own time and pace through a beautification program. Greensboro Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup, which runs through April 30, lets you pick a littered spot and clean it when you are able. Or adopt a park, street or stream to commit to a once-per-quarter cleanup of the area of your choice.
- For Teens: Add a little something to your resume! Become a summer camp counselor-in-training, or help teach individuals with disabilities at the I Can Swim Camp, June 19-23.
For information, call 336-373-2974.