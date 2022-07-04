 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fourth of July events

Fun Fourth (copy)

Kaylan Watson, a stilt walker with Imagine Circus, entertains guests during the 2021 Fun Fourth in downtown Greensboro.

 NEWS & RECORD file

From parades to flag-raisings to festivals, here’s a look at what to do on the July 4 holiday:

Eden Kiwanis Ole-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration: 2-10 p.m. July 4, Morehead High School’s Panther Stadium. Music on July 4 from Carolina Kool, The Bullet Band and The Holiday Band. Fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4.

Marine Corps League Detachment 260 Independence Day Flag Raising: 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m. July 4, Friendly Center, 3100 Kathleen Ave., Greensboro.

Downtown Greensboro’s Fun Fourth: July 4. Features the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. and Freedom Fest from noon to 6 p.m. complete with live music, strolling performers, a roller skating rink and more. Fireworks will be featured following the Greensboro Grasshoppers game at First National Bank Field. To view the fireworks from inside the stadium, tickets to the Grasshoppers 6:30 p.m. game must be bought in advance at tinyurl.com/bdfx5cy6. 336-379-0060 or funfourthfestival.org.

Kernersville 4th of July Parade: 8-10 a.m. July 4, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Sign up at mobilize.us/forsythcountydems/event/395677 to get more details.

26th Annual July 4th Fun Parade: 9:30 a.m. July 4. Meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Road, Eden. The route is through the neighborhood. Ann Fair, 336-627-8918.

Making a World With Words of Declaration: 2:30-4 p.m. July 4, International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Will examine the Declaration of Independence and its relevance as a layer of the United States’ constitutional order. Register. 336-274-9199 or tinyurl.com/2p985fp5.

Uncle Sam Jam: 4:30 p.m. July 4, Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Fireworks over the lake start at 9:15 p.m. $10 parking pass.

Fireworks and Food Trucks: 6 p.m. July 4, Archdale Recreation Center at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. Food trucks, music by Walden Sound Systems, fireworks show after dusk.

Salem Band—Annual Stars & Stripes: 6:45 p.m. July 4, Salem Square, Old Salem. With WS Pops Chorus. Rain date is July 5. http://www.salemband.org.

Fourth of July events

City of Burlington’s July Fireworks Show: 9:15 p.m. or later, July 1, Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St. Attendees can enjoy the sho…

