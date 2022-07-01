Fourth of July events

- City of Burlington’s July Fireworks Show: 9:15 p.m. or later, July 1, Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St. Attendees can enjoy the show from within the stadium with ticket purchase or from the Fairchild Soccer Fields located across the street from the stadium. Fireworks follow the baseball game. 336-513-5440.
- 3rd annual Golf Cart Parade: 10 a.m. July 2, Elliot Duncan Park, Mayodan. Registered carts from Mayodan and non-registered (or out of town) carts are allowed. A kids battery car, bicycle and puppy parade will be held at 10:45 a.m. Voting will be held for cart decoration categories. Pick up entry forms at Town Hall or Mayodan Arts Center. Registration is $25. mayodanartscenter@gmail.com.
- Independence Day Festival at Lake Reidsville: 4-10 p.m. July 2, 630 Water Works Road, Reidsville. Entry fee is $10 per car or $5 walk-ins (cash only). There will be 20-plus vendors and a foam party in the kid-zone. Music provided by West Street Band and DJ Gift. Imagine Circus performers includes stilt walkers, jugglers and hula hoopers. LED and fire show starts at 9 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. No pets or coolers allowed.
- Independence Day Event: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 2-3, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Variety of programs and hands-on demonstrations that connect the public to the history of the battle at Guilford Courthouse which led to the surrender of the British Army at the Battle of Yorktown, securing United States independence from Britain in 1783. With National Park Service. www.facebook.com/guilfordnps or www.nps.gov/guco.
- Eden Kiwanis Ole-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration: 5-10 p.m. July 3 and 2-10 p.m. July 4, Morehead High School’s Panther Stadium. Features $20 all-you-can-ride rides (Sunday only). Music on July 4 from Carolina Kool, The Bullet Band and The Holiday Band. Fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4.
- Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park: 4 p.m. July 3, 3441 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville. There will be food trucks, music, mini-golf and carnival rides. The fireworks are scheduled to start about 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car, $1 per walk-up (cash only, no advance tickets). www.guilfordparks.com.
- Marine Corps League Detachment 260 Independence Day Flag Raising: 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m. July 4, Friendly Center, 3100 Kathleen Ave., Greensboro.
- Downtown Greensboro’s Fun Fourth: July 4. Features the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. and Freedom Fest from noon-6 p.m. with live music, strolling performers, a roller skating rink and more. Fireworks will follow the Greensboro Grasshoppers game at First National Bank Field. To view the fireworks from inside the stadium, tickets to the Grasshoppers 6:30 p.m. game must be purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/bdfx5cy6. 336-379-0060 or funfourthfestival.org.
- Kernersville 4th of July Parade: 8-10 a.m. July 4, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Sign up at mobilize.us/forsythcountydems/event/395677.
- 26th Annual July 4th Fun Parade: 9:30 a.m. July 4. Meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Road, Eden. The route is through the neighborhood. Ann Fair, 336-627-8918.
- Uncle Sam Jam: 4:30 p.m. July 4, Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Fireworks over the lake start at 9:15 p.m. $10 parking pass.
- Fireworks and Food Trucks: 6 p.m. July 4, Archdale Recreation Center at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. Food trucks, music by Walden Sound Systems, fireworks show after dusk.
- Salem Band Annual Stars & Stripes: 6:45 p.m. July 4, Salem Square, Old Salem. With WS Pops Chorus. Rain date is July 5. www.salemband.org.
- Making a World With Words of Declaration: 2:30-4 p.m. July 4, International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Will examine the Declaration of Independence and its relevance as a layer of the United States’ constitutional order. Register. 336-274-9199 or tinyurl.com/2p985fp5.