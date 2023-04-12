The UNCG Association of Retired Faculty and the UNCG School of Music will hold a free concert by the University Band at 7:30 p.m. April 19 in the UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro.

The event is in support of UNCG's Spartan Open Pantry.

ARF volunteers will be in the lobby of the auditorium, both before and after the performance, to collect nonperishable food items and financial donations for the Spartan Food Pantry.

For information, visit https://vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/university-band-7/.