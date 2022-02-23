 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free food distribution today, Feb. 23
Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ will distribute free food boxes at 12:30 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at 1001 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.

This We Care Food Pantry will provide food to local citizens during challenging times.

Food, courtesy of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, will be distributed until all the food is gone. 

For questions, call 336-272-6564. This community outreach is coordinated by Evangelist Missionary Velma Tanks and the pastor is Herman G. Platt.

