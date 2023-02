Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ will distribute free food boxes from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1001 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Food, courtesy of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, will be distributed until all the food is gone.

For questions, call 336-272-6564. This community outreach is coordinated by Evangelist Missionary Velma Tanks and the pastor is Herman G. Platt.