Free food distribution Wednesday, March 16
Free food distribution Wednesday, March 16

Food distribution

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, at 1001 E. Washington St. in Greensboro, is giving away food at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

 WELLS MEMORIAL CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, PROVIDED

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ will distribute free food boxes at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at 1001 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.

This We Care Food Pantry will provide food to local citizens during challenging times.

Food, courtesy of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, will be distributed until all the food is gone. 

For questions, call 336-272-6564. This community outreach is coordinated by Evangelist Missionary Velma Tanks and the pastor is Herman G. Platt.

