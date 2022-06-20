Free outdoor gospel concert & "Making Melodies" Vacation Bible School

Holmes Grove Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro is presenting a free outdoor gospel concert as part of its “Making Melodies” Vacation Bible School Wednesday, June 22-Friday, June 24.

“Making Melodies” Vacation Bible School will bring together children, teenagers and adults from various backgrounds and communities under one umbrella to express their Christian faith through music, dance and art.

Classes will include music, African dance, arts and crafts, gospel hip-hop, acting and Bible verses.

Dinner, snacks and beverages will be provided each evening. Vacation Bible School will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday-Friday.

The free concert will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It will showcase local gospel groups and what participants learned in the VBS classes. The Greensboro Cluster Choir and Stepping Out On Faith are two of the performing groups.

To register for the VBS, visit www.holmesgrovechurch.org/event-registration or call 336-272-6302.