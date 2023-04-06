Due to high interest, the Greensboro Youth Council will open the Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shops for two additional days to allow teens to get free prom or special-occasion attire. The shop will be open 5:30-7:30 p.m., April 19 and 20, at Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. No registration is necessary to shop.

This Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department program provides formalwear outfits to hundreds of middle-school and high-school students free of charge. The pop-up shops will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, and accessories, such as shoes, purses, jewelry and ties.

GYC is still accepting cash donations to support this program. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/camillescloset to donate or for more information.

This program is sponsored by Four Seasons Town Centre, BackPack Beginnings and Cheshire Center.