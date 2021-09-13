Free webinar on Sept. 14 to focus on agriculture along Blue Ridge Parkway

Have you ever driven the Blue Ridge Parkway and wondered who cares for the cows and pastures that add to the scenery along the way? Thanks to an agricultural permit program, farmers can tend the land and livestock within the national park. The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is inviting park fans to learn more with a free 30-minute “Agriculture on the Blue Ridge Parkway” webinar at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, presented by Dr. Mark Spond.

Spond, Appalachian State University's liaison to the National Park Service, will discuss how acres set aside for agriculture help shape the landscape of the national park and carry on farming traditions. The online presentation will include photos and data highlighting the university’s Agricultural Permit Survey, which allowed Appalachian State students to partner with NPS staff in monitoring and protecting parkway resources.

This Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the monthly Insider’s Report series, which highlights the foundation’s projects, as well as ways to enjoy and learn more about the national park unit. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.