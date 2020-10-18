From Our Garden: Color Coded coneflowers dazzling in performance

The Price is White looks to be one of the hottest new coneflowers making its debut in the spring, and you need to line out your sources now, for not only it but the entire Color Coded series.

The size of coneflower blossoms is not something we tout as horticulturists but with The Price is White, I have to say they are the largest echinacea flowers I have ever grown. Pristine white blossoms that don't mature to ugly makes The Price is White a real winner.

The Color Coded series is a group of four at this point with all sporting varietal names that cause you to take notice when you see them in the marketplace. Orange You Awesome, and Yellow My Darling made their debut in garden centers this year and have been nothing short of dazzling to this point. In addition to The Price is White there will be a new red next spring called Frankly Scarlet, which is slightly taller than the three others and is a pollinator champion.