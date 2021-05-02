From Our Garden: Superbells Punch varieties so colorful you think Hawaiian tropics

The Garden Guy traveled for a few days to speak in Lafayette, La., and returned home to see my “punch” had exploded in color. I am referring to Superbells Calibrachoas Pomegranate Punch, Grape Punch and Tangerine Punch. There are seven punch selections in what has now become a whopping 42 varieties of Superbells.

They are all so rich in color that it makes you think they are almost too beautiful to be true. In addition to the punch selections I am growing, there are also Watermelon Punch, Black Currant Punch, Strawberry Punch and Blue Moon Punch. All are so lush and vibrant in color that they would be perfect for a Hawaiian beach towel.

The Garden Guy lives in Zone 8a and though we did not have the 50-year freeze of Texas, we had many more hours below 32 than the past two years.

In my containers, I combined some together. All of these also survived the Columbus, Ga., winter in fine shape.

Though I am reaping the rewards from planting six months ago, you have a wonderful opportunity to get in the flower color game now if you live in the South in your area. I urge you to go to the Proven Winners website, pick out your favorite punch calibrachoa or some of the other 35 varieties and then read the growing tips. It will put you on your way to the green thumb.