From stair climbs to memorial services, here's how the Triad plans to mark 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

High Point Historical Society: 10 a.m. Wednesday, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. "High Point’s Response to 9/11 — The Impact Then and Now." Hear from a panel of local community members, including High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud, High Point Fire Deputy Chief Brian Evans and Battalion Chief Perry Hall. Will include a video from David Griffin, whose wrecking company, D.H. Griffin, provided demolition consulting at the World Trade Center site. The company removed 1.6 million tons of debris and saved New York about $400 million in anticipated costs. Griffin will discuss his experience getting on to the grounds and beginning clean-up work, as well as share insight on his experience after 20 years. The museum will also unveil a new artifact, recently donated by D.H. Griffin. The artifact is a piece collected from the company’s recovery efforts at the site.