From worship services to volunteer efforts, a look at MLK Day events in the Triad

Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Address: 6 p.m. Jan. 11, Elon University, McCrary Theatre, Center for the Arts. Speaker: Award-winning actor BD Wong. $15 or Elon identification. 336-278-5610 or elon.universitytickets.com.
Carl Chavis Memorial Branch YMCA’s 20th Annual MLK Parade: 2 p.m. Jan. 16. Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at South Main and Green streets, High Point. Rain or shine. 336-434-4000.
2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Jan. 16, N.C. A&T. Parking at Truist Stadium with shuttles. Open to public from 1-3 p.m. and to A&T students from 3-5 p.m. https://volunteercentertriad.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Hike on Piedmont Trail: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 17, 6045 State Road 2347, Greensboro. Clean up the trail while hiking. tinyurl.com/ycks8cz8.
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission Honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy with a Free Video Production Airing: 9 a.m. Jan. 17, Greensboro Television Network at tinyurl.com/2p8bjbzn, www.facebook.com/HRC.Greensboro and www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC/videos. Keynote speaker is Nikki Giovanni. Performances by Sanaa Sharrieff, Constance Devone and Gate City Youth Poetry. 336-373-2505.
Martin Luther King Day of Service — MLK Drive Clean Up: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 1900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro. For ages 16 and older. Register. With the Volunteer Center. tinyurl.com/mwm74udk.
High Point University MLK Day Worship Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 17, Hayworth Chapel. With Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University. Music by Genesis Gospel Choir and guests. tinyurl.com/5n84uwt7.
Evening Worship Service and Celebration: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Williams Memorial CME Church. Pre-recorded video of students presenting their speeches for the oratorical competition followed by the awarding of scholarships. Also, songs of praise. Livestreamed at www.williamsmemorialcme.org.
Free Public Health Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 17, 1030 Mall Loop Road, High Point. High Point University’s physical therapy department will host a pro bono public health screening clinic. Also, informational booths from the Guilford Community Care Network, the NAACP, YMCA and YWCA. www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day.
