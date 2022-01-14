From worship services to volunteer efforts, a look at MLK events in the Triad

Here’s a look at events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. With snow in the weekend forecast, check with venues before events to make sure they are still scheduled.

Carl Chavis Memorial Branch YMCA’s 20th Annual MLK Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at South Main and Green streets in High Point. Rain or shine. 336-434-4000.

The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity virtual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. The Rev. Wesley Morris, senior pastor of Faith Community Church and vice president of the Greensboro Pulpit Forum will be the guest preacher. Watch the service on The Pulpit Forum’s Facebook page.

Prayer Vigil: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Randolph County Historic Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. With Asheboro/Randolph County NAACP. Gathering of more than 10 churches from different denominations. 336-653-4129.