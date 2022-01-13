From worship services to volunteer efforts, a look at MLK events in the Triad

Carl Chavis Memorial Branch YMCA's 20th Annual MLK Parade: 2 p.m. Jan. 16. Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at South Main and Green Streets in High Point. Rain or shine. 336-434-4000.

2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Jan. 16, N.C. A&T. Parking at Truist Stadium with shuttles. Open to public from 1 to 3 p.m. and to A&T students from 3 to 5 p.m. https://volunteercentertriad.org.

The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity virtual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Worship Service: 4 p.m. Jan. 16. The Rev. Wesley Morris, senior pastor of Faith Community Church and vice president of the Greensboro Pulpit Forum will be the guest preacher. Watch the service on The Pulpit Forum's Facebook page.

Prayer Vigil: 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Randolph County Historic Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. With Asheboro/Randolph County NAACP. Gathering of more than 10 churches from different denominations. 336-653-4129.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Hike on Piedmont Trail: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 17, 6045 State Road 2347, Greensboro. Clean up the trail while hiking. tinyurl.com/ycks8cz8.