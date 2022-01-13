From worship services to volunteer efforts, a look at MLK events in the Triad

Carl Chavis Memorial Branch YMCA's 20th Annual MLK Parade: 2 p.m. Jan. 16. Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at South Main and Green Streets in High Point. Rain or shine. 336-434-4000.
2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Jan. 16, N.C. A&T. Parking at Truist Stadium with shuttles. Open to public from 1 to 3 p.m. and to A&T students from 3 to 5 p.m. https://volunteercentertriad.org.
The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity virtual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Worship Service: 4 p.m. Jan. 16. The Rev. Wesley Morris, senior pastor of Faith Community Church and vice president of the Greensboro Pulpit Forum will be the guest preacher. Watch the service on The Pulpit Forum's Facebook page.
Prayer Vigil: 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Randolph County Historic Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. With Asheboro/Randolph County NAACP. Gathering of more than 10 churches from different denominations. 336-653-4129.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Hike on Piedmont Trail: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 17, 6045 State Road 2347, Greensboro. Clean up the trail while hiking. tinyurl.com/ycks8cz8.
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission Honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy with a Free Video Production Airing: 9 a.m. Jan. 17, Greensboro Television Network at tinyurl.com/2p8bjbzn, www.facebook.com/HRC.Greensboro and www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC/videos. Keynote speaker is Nikki Giovanni. Performances by Sanaa Sharrieff, Constance Devone and Gate City Youth Poetry. 336-373-2505.
Martin Luther King Day of Service - MLK Drive Clean Up: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 1900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro. For ages 16 and older. Register. With the Volunteer Center. tinyurl.com/mwm74udk.
High Point University MLK Day Worship Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 17, Hayworth Chapel. With Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University. Music will be led by Genesis Gospel Choir and guests. tinyurl.com/5n84uwt7.
Evening Worship Service and Celebration: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Williams Memorial CME Church. Pre-recorded video of students presenting their speeches for the oratorical competition followed by the awarding of scholarships. Also, songs of praise. Livestreamed at www.williamsmemorialcme.org.
Free Public Health Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 17, 1030 Mall Loop Road, High Point. High Point University’s physical therapy department will host a pro bono public health screening clinic. Also, informational booths from the Guilford Community Care Network, the NAACP, YMCA and the YWCA. https://www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day/.
Martin Luther King Jr. as Founder: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, online. With International Civil Rights Center & Museum. Will consider King as founder of a new version of the United States, based on the Reconstruction Amendments of the Constitution. 336-274-9199. Register at tinyurl.com/msptw3bh.