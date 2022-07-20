 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Furman University announces Class of 2022

  • 0

Furman University President Elizabeth Davis presided over the class of 2022 commencement exercises, which took place Saturday, May 7, at Paladin Stadium on campus. The class includes nearly 630 graduates.

Local graduates:

Gibsonville: Haley Ross, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, health sciences

Greensboro: Kevin Buccini, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, Spanish and accounting; Giovanni Lagnerini, Bachelor of Arts, business administration; Kelsey Saunders, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, biology: biomedical sciences with a minor in women's, gender and sexuality studies

High Point: Tyler Lininger, Master of Arts, cum laude, teaching; Kathryn Trost, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, neuroscience

Whitsett: Elizabeth Palmisano, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, German studies and politics and international affairs

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert