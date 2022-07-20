Furman University announces Class of 2022

Furman University President Elizabeth Davis presided over the class of 2022 commencement exercises, which took place Saturday, May 7, at Paladin Stadium on campus. The class includes nearly 630 graduates.
Local graduates:
Gibsonville: Haley Ross, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, health sciences
Greensboro: Kevin Buccini, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, Spanish and accounting; Giovanni Lagnerini, Bachelor of Arts, business administration; Kelsey Saunders, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, biology: biomedical sciences with a minor in women's, gender and sexuality studies
High Point: Tyler Lininger, Master of Arts, cum laude, teaching; Kathryn Trost, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, neuroscience
Whitsett: Elizabeth Palmisano, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, German studies and politics and international affairs