Gardner-Webb University's 2021 spring graduates

Greensboro: Gina M. Hill, of Greensboro, MA, executive leadership studies
High Point: Aaron J. Eller, master of accounting; Jessica Green, MA, executive leadership studies; Madison G. Riggs, BS, business administration; Carolyn Troutman, MA, teacher leadership in curriculum and instruction
Seagrove: Emily R. Sugg, BA, youth discipleship studies, magna cum laude
Whitsett: Kim M. Swanson, MA, school administration/executive leadership studies
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!