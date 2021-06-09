Gardner-Webb University's 2021 spring honors lists

Dean’s list
Asheboro: Bailie Elizabeth Gordon, Jared Michael Reeder, Andrea E. Wilson
Greensboro: Lyric Kenye Ussery
High Point: Madison Graham Riggs
Jamestown: Christen Donnell, Haley Lorraine Pierce
Seagrove: Emily Raeanne Sugg
Honor Roll
Greensboro: Damia Whitehead, Madeline Wray
High Point: Crystal Nicole Fields, Carly Lynne Malocsay, Kobe Link Puckett, Samuel Dennis Ritner, Timothy Derek Soots, Georgia Madison Stanley
Trinity: Carson Scott Yates
