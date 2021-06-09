 Skip to main content
Gardner-Webb University's 2021 spring honors lists
Dean’s list

Asheboro: Bailie Elizabeth Gordon, Jared Michael Reeder, Andrea E. Wilson

Greensboro: Lyric Kenye Ussery

High Point: Madison Graham Riggs

Jamestown: Christen Donnell, Haley Lorraine Pierce

Seagrove: Emily Raeanne Sugg

Honor Roll

Greensboro: Damia Whitehead, Madeline Wray

High Point: Crystal Nicole Fields, Carly Lynne Malocsay, Kobe Link Puckett, Samuel Dennis Ritner, Timothy Derek Soots, Georgia Madison Stanley

Trinity: Carson Scott Yates

