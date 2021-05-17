 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gateway Gardens Visitor Center grand opening will be May 21
0 comments

Gateway Gardens Visitor Center grand opening will be May 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Greensboro logo

Residents are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s newest rental space, the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center, located at 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. The department will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21. Visitors can tour the facility immediately following the ceremony. 

“The department is excited to open the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center. This facility will help the City continue to meet the ever-growing need and demand for rental spaces in Greensboro,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “The space allows for meetings, small weddings and parties, corporate retreats, and more.” 

Learn more about the programs and services Parks and Recreation offers at www.gsoparksandrec.com.

For information, call 336-373-2964.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Women over 40 urged to check blood pressure regularly to avoid heart attacks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Nature's pool party: Make a splash this summer at these North Carolina natural swimming holes
Recreation

Nature's pool party: Make a splash this summer at these North Carolina natural swimming holes

May 12—Editor's Note: Understand that with the uncertainty of COVID-19, some public natural swimming areas may be closed or operate at reduced hours and days this summer. Be sure to visit each attraction's website for the latest information before heading out on your day trip. Sweltering heat and humidity is part of living in North Carolina in June, July and August and so is hitting a pool to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News