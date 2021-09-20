GCS Celebrating the Best of the Best

Guilford County Schools will hold a Celebration of Excellence at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Grimsley High.
The celebration will include a reception, spirit parade and program filled with music and awards. Music will be performed by teachers from the district. Board Vice-Chairman Winston McGregor will open the program and Superintendent Sharon Contreras will deliver remarks. This event will be open to GCS employees and the media.
Winners will be named in six categories: Counselor of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Rookie Teacher of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year, Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year.
The finalists for the awards are:
- Counselor of the Year: Melinda Hooper, Oak Ridge Elementary; Lashana Richards, Guilford eLearning University Prep; Galissia Graves, Middle College at UNCG
- Mentor of the Year: Karyle Miller, Northeast High; Kristina Biddle, Bluford-Peeler Elementary; Ideana Glenn, Falkener Elementary; Carmyn Glynn, Sumner Elementary
- Rookie Teacher of the Year: Minh McNicholas, Northwest Middle; Briana Davis, Southwest Elementary; Betsey Altman, Welborn Middle; Neha Muraly, Dudley High
- Assistant Principal of the Year: Charnelle Shephard, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts; Chase Arrington, Western Middle; Candace Hudson, Page High; Whitney Sluder, Weaver Academy; Felicia Bowser, Mendenhall Middle
- Principal of the Year: Carla Flores-Ballesteros, Allen Jay Elementary; Trent Vernon, Jamestown Middle; KaTrinka Brown, Jackson Middle; Marcus Gause, Andrews High; Abe Hege, Fairview Elementary
- Teacher of the Year: Tom Anderson, Christine Joyner-Greene Education Center; Marcia Moyd-Williams, Gillespie Park Elementary; Shanice Foye, Northeast High; Leah Carper, Northern High; Tyrelle Lee, Southeast Middle; Melissa Mann, Western Middle