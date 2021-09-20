GCS Celebrating the Best of the Best

Guilford County Schools will hold a Celebration of Excellence at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Grimsley High.

The celebration will include a reception, spirit parade and program filled with music and awards. Music will be performed by teachers from the district. Board Vice-Chairman Winston McGregor will open the program and Superintendent Sharon Contreras will deliver remarks. This event will be open to GCS employees and the media.

Winners will be named in six categories: Counselor of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Rookie Teacher of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year, Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year.

The finalists for the awards are: