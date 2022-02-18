GCS earns state-topping 32 NCSPRA Blue Ribbon Awards

The Guilford County Schools communications team was recognized Feb. 11 with a state-leading 32 awards for excellence in school public relations. The Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony was held virtually by the North Carolina School Public Relations Association.
Among the awards, GCS received seven gold Blue Ribbon Awards, 19 silver and six bronze Blue Ribbon Awards.
The GCS team earned awards in the following categories:
Electronic Media
Leaving Lindley — Gold
Graduation 2021 — Gold
GCS 2021 Graduation Slideshow — Gold
Earth Day at Southwest Elementary School 2021 — Silver
Black Lives Matter at School Week 2021 — Silver
Murals Unveiled at Hairston Middle School — Silvers
Senior Success: Cameron Woody at Weaver Academy 2021 — Silver
Thank A Principal 2021 — Silver
Principal Donates Kidney to Friend — Silver
GCS Short Take: First Day of School, Kernodle Middle School — Silver
Principal Writes Children’s Book — Silver
Brown Summit Middle School Gets Top U.S. News Ranking — Silver
Soldier Surprises Son at School — Silver
Winter Music Albums from Weaver Academy — Silver
Persevering in the Midst of a Pandemic — Silver
GCS New Teachers Shop at the Teachers Supply Warehouse — Bronze
Publications
GCS Student and Parent Handbook — Gold
GCS Information Ambassador Newsletter — Silver
Special Events/Programs
2021 GCS National Volunteer Week Recognitions — Silver
GCS Retirement Reception — Silver
GCS Choice Showcase — Silver
COVID-19 Vaccinations on Campuses — Bronze
Graduation and Senior Stories — Bronze
Celebration of Excellence — Bronze
Image and Graphic Design
$300 Million School Bond Neighborhood Flyer — Gold
Digital Media Engagement
$300 Million 2020 Construction Bond Website — Gold
Bus Driver Recruitment Social Media Campaign — Silver
GCS College Decision Day — Silver
ESSER Plan and Information Website — Silver
Tutor Recruitment Social Media Campaign — Bronze
Senior Stories — Bronze
Excellence in Writing
Tutoring Corps Release & Media Coverage — Gold
NCSPRA’s mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations.