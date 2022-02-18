 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GCS earns state-topping 32 NCSPRA Blue Ribbon Awards
GCS earns state-topping 32 NCSPRA Blue Ribbon Awards

The Guilford County Schools communications team was recognized Feb. 11 with a state-leading 32 awards for excellence in school public relations. The Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony was held virtually by the North Carolina School Public Relations Association.

Among the awards, GCS received seven gold Blue Ribbon Awards, 19 silver and six bronze Blue Ribbon Awards.

The GCS team earned awards in the following categories:

Electronic Media

Leaving Lindley — Gold

Graduation 2021 — Gold

GCS 2021 Graduation Slideshow — Gold

Earth Day at Southwest Elementary School 2021 — Silver

Black Lives Matter at School Week 2021 — Silver

Murals Unveiled at Hairston Middle School — Silvers

Senior Success: Cameron Woody at Weaver Academy 2021 — Silver

Thank A Principal 2021 — Silver

Principal Donates Kidney to Friend — Silver

GCS Short Take: First Day of School, Kernodle Middle School — Silver

Principal Writes Children’s Book — Silver

Brown Summit Middle School Gets Top U.S. News Ranking — Silver

Soldier Surprises Son at School — Silver

Winter Music Albums from Weaver Academy — Silver

Persevering in the Midst of a Pandemic — Silver

GCS New Teachers Shop at the Teachers Supply Warehouse — Bronze

Publications

GCS Student and Parent Handbook — Gold

GCS Information Ambassador Newsletter — Silver

Special Events/Programs

2021 GCS National Volunteer Week Recognitions — Silver

GCS Retirement Reception — Silver

GCS Choice Showcase — Silver

COVID-19 Vaccinations on Campuses — Bronze

Graduation and Senior Stories — Bronze

Celebration of Excellence — Bronze

Image and Graphic Design

$300 Million School Bond Neighborhood Flyer — Gold

Digital Media Engagement

$300 Million 2020 Construction Bond Website — Gold

Bus Driver Recruitment Social Media Campaign — Silver

GCS College Decision Day — Silver

ESSER Plan and Information Website — Silver

Tutor Recruitment Social Media Campaign — Bronze

Senior Stories — Bronze

Excellence in Writing

Tutoring Corps Release & Media Coverage — Gold

NCSPRA’s mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations.

