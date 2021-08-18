 Skip to main content
GCS in partnership with Old North State Medical Society will host vaccine clinics starting today
Syringes
KAROLINA GRABOWSKA, PROVIDED

Beginning today, Aug. 18, Old North State Medical Society will be hosting vaccine clinics at various Guilford County Schools sites throughout the remainder of the week.

The option of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

Identification is not required, but participants must be 12 or older.

Students who are between the ages of 12 and 17 must have their parent or guardian sign a consent form and bring the completed form to the vaccination site.

To download the consent form in English visit https://www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/ModuleInstance/2930/Consent%20Form%20%20English%20002.pdf.

To download the consent form in Spanish visit https://www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/ModuleInstance/2930/Consent%20Form%20%20Spanish%20002.pdf.

The sites and times are: 2-6 p.m. today, Aug. 18, Andrews High and Ragsdale High; 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Smith High and Grimsley High; and 2-6 p.m. Northeast Guilford High and Northwest Guilford High.

Participants must have an appointment to attend a clinic. To sign up for an appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4caaae2fa13-gcsback.

To learn more about the clinic, visit https://www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/ModuleInstance/2930/ONSMS%20Partnership%20Flyerv3.pdf.

