GCS Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards showcase outstanding student work

Young artists from across Guilford County Schools were recently honored during this year’s Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards during an event at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

All participating students and their families were recognized at the April 25 event, and seven received special recognition from Sharon Contreras, GCS superintendent, who said she was impressed by all of the submissions.

“I never cease to be amazed by our students’ talent and creativity,” said Contreras. “Whether they are in elementary, middle or high school, they give us a glimpse of how they see the world through their artwork. It may be thought-provoking, inspiring or just plain fun, but it is all a wonderful representation of our students’ extraordinary gifts and what they have to offer the world.”

The seven winners are:

Kindergarten through second grades — Matthias Ichite, Northern Elementary School

Third through fifth grades — Kaycee Fishel, Sedalia Elementary School

Middle Grades — Siyao Jing, Northwest Middle School and Shahd Hasabala, Kernodle Middle School (tie)

Beginning/Intermediate — Ada Troxler, Western Guilford High School

Proficient/Advanced — Mira Sowinski, Weaver Academy

Aspiring Artist — Sydney Cook, Northern Guilford High School

All entries may be viewed on the GCS Fine Arts website in the Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards Gallery at www.gcsnc.com/Page/74242.