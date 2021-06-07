 Skip to main content
Georgia Institute of Technology's spring 2021 graduates
Greensboro: Alexander Adduci, Master of Science in mechanical engineering; Weiyang Wang, Master of Science in computer science; Ethan Kreager, Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering with highest honors; Mayur Singh, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with high honors; John Maginnes, Bachelor of Science in computer science with high honors

Summerfield: Jiaming Wang of Summerfield, Bachelor of Science in computer science with highest honors

