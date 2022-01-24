 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia Tech Fall 2021 Graduates Announced
Georgia Tech Fall 2021 Graduates Announced

Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the institute's 261st commencement exercises Dec. 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Local graduates included:

Aaron Drysdale of Oak Ridge - Master of Science in computer science

Yatish Kasaraneni of Greensboro - Master of Science in computer science

Alan Jin of Oak Ridge - Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering with highest honors

Andrew Zeng of Greensboro - Bachelor of Science in computer science with highest honors

Tejas Santanam of Greensboro - Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering with highest honors

