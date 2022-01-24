Georgia Tech Fall 2021 Graduates Announced

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the institute's 261st commencement exercises Dec. 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Local graduates included:

Aaron Drysdale of Oak Ridge - Master of Science in computer science

Yatish Kasaraneni of Greensboro - Master of Science in computer science

Alan Jin of Oak Ridge - Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering with highest honors

Andrew Zeng of Greensboro - Bachelor of Science in computer science with highest honors

Tejas Santanam of Greensboro - Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering with highest honors