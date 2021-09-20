Get in the holiday spirit while learning to paint landscapes

Have you thought about what Christmas cards you’re going to send out to family and friends this year? How about sending out something you created? In Randolph Community College’s “Painting the Landscape in Oils and Acrylic,” Henry Bowers will not only help you develop your drawing and painting skills in the studio, but also help you create Christmas cards.

A professional artist and local historian, Bowers has been painting for his entire adult life. He has studied with several nationally-recognized painters, including Ellena Basa and John Seerey-Lester. Bowers’ goal is to save the ever-changing historical North Carolina landscape for future generations through his paintings. He was recognized as the 2013 North Carolina Historian of the Year for his efforts in historical preservation.

The course (#77822), which is for beginning and intermediate students, includes hands-on exercises with lectures in design, color theory and marketing. It meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 30-Dec. 16, in room 122 of the Administration/Education Center on the Asheboro Campus. Students must provide their own supplies.

For information or to register, call 336-633-0268.