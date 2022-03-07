 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl Scouts Turn 110 Years Old
Girl Scouts Turn 110 Years Old

Girl Scout Cookie Season is Here

The week of March 6-12, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will officially celebrate 110 years of the Girl Scout organization. On March 12, 1912, founder Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, Ga. Since then, Girl Scouts has grown to more than two million girl members and 500,000 adult members. For more than a century, the Girl Scout organization has built girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scout Week is celebrated each March, starting with Girl Scout Sunday on March 6 and ending with Girl Scout Sabbath on a Saturday, March 12. The official birthday is also celebrated on March 12.

For information, call 800-672-2148 or e-mail info@girlscoutsp2p.org.

