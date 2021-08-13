Got adrenaline junkies in the family? These mountain biking clinics are for them

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Parks and Recreation wants to get more kids zipping down its 40-plus miles of mountain biking trails.
Beginning this month, children as young as 7 can learn to ride the trails with the first Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience program. The sessions will be held on different trails across the city for $10 per participant. Riders must bring their own bike and helmet.
The first clinic is scheduled Aug. 21. Register for this or other clinic dates at www.tinyurl.com/YouthMountainBike2021.
The Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience — a partnership with local mountain biking and bike advocates — is the Parks and Recreation Department’s latest effort to get more people enjoying local trails.
Throughout the pandemic, the city’s parks, trails and green spaces have seen record-breaking attendance as people seek safe places for recreation.
It seemed like a natural fit to offer mountain bike clinics.
“During COVID, we started seeing so many kids with families on the trails and using bikes more,” said Parks and Recreation Youth Services Superintendent Michelle Gill-Moffat. “We thought it was a really cool idea to make sure they are using them properly.”
Lauren Elledge, a mountain biking coach and lifelong rider, will lead the clinics. She will teach children basic to intermediate level skills. That will include everything from proper helmet wearing to navigating obstacles.
“With proper coaching and someone to take them on the trails, local kids might discover to love a sport they didn’t even know existed,” Elledge said. “Mountain biking is fun and an awesome sport.”
Elledge taught her children — Carolyn Rigby, 11, and Turner Rigby, 8 — how to ride by the time they were 2. On a recent summer afternoon, Carolyn and Turner ripped through “The Zone,” a downhill jump course at Country Park. Turner caught air off the berms as Carolyn scolded him to get off her tail.
Both like the outdoor experience — and it’s a good way to burn off some energy.
“My heart rate is 145,” Carolyn Rigby said, looking at her smartwatch. “It’s good exercise.”
Sessions will be scheduled for children ages 7-12 at Keeley Park’s pump track, a looped trail of small hills designed for mountain bikers to ride with minimal pedaling. It’s a good way for riders to practice their cycling skills, and Keeley’s pump track has a beginner’s loop.
Sessions for children ages 10-18 are scheduled to take place in “The Zone” at Country Park.
There will also be a family ride for ages 7 and older on the Blue Heron Trail. That’s one of the city’s four beginner trails.
These clinics are for people who have their own bikes, but soon Parks and Recreation will introduce more programs that provide the equipment. A donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, provided the funds for a trailer with 12-15 mountain bikes and helmets that will travel around the city teaching people how to ride.
There will be an official grand opening this fall for the mobile trailer and Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience program, a partnership with the Piedmont Fat Tire Society.
“It’s another avenue to get more people outdoors, get more people comfortable outdoors and learn something fun and active,” said Parks and Recreation Facilities Coordinator Kristen Herndon. “The city has all these trails. We might as well help show them another way to use them.”
Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist at the city of Greensboro. Contact her at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.