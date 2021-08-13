Got adrenaline junkies in the family? These mountain biking clinics are for them

“With proper coaching and someone to take them on the trails, local kids might discover to love a sport they didn’t even know existed,” Elledge said. “Mountain biking is fun and an awesome sport.”

Elledge taught her children — Carolyn Rigby, 11, and Turner Rigby, 8 — how to ride by the time they were 2. On a recent summer afternoon, Carolyn and Turner ripped through “The Zone,” a downhill jump course at Country Park. Turner caught air off the berms as Carolyn scolded him to get off her tail.

Both like the outdoor experience — and it’s a good way to burn off some energy.

“My heart rate is 145,” Carolyn Rigby said, looking at her smartwatch. “It’s good exercise.”

Sessions will be scheduled for children ages 7-12 at Keeley Park’s pump track, a looped trail of small hills designed for mountain bikers to ride with minimal pedaling. It’s a good way for riders to practice their cycling skills, and Keeley’s pump track has a beginner’s loop.

Sessions for children ages 10-18 are scheduled to take place in “The Zone” at Country Park.

There will also be a family ride for ages 7 and older on the Blue Heron Trail. That’s one of the city’s four beginner trails.