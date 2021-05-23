Got ticks? Make sure your pet is protected this summer

Tick season seems to appear about the same time as snakes emerge, when the weather gets warm.
Both give me the creeps. So when my oldest daughter alerted me to something on our dog’s forehead, I dreaded what I may find.
Definitely a tick. I grabbed an old pair of tweezers.
Over the years, I’ve seen my share of ticks. But, this one was different. It had a dot in the middle of it.
That got my attention.
After some online research, my best guess is that it was an adult female lone star tick.
According to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, the lone star tick is among the four kinds of ticks found in the state. The other three are the American dog tick, the brown dog tick and the black-legged tick (formally known as the deer tick). Adult lone star ticks are abundant in the spring and summer, the extension said on its website.
Some people who have been bitten by lone star ticks have also reported developing severe allergic reactions to eating red meat.
If you have a pet who goes outside, be sure to talk to your veterinarian about tick preventives. Ticks can easily hitch a ride on you or your pet into your home, which is among the reasons why it’s a good idea to perform regular “tick checks.”
Researchers say a female tick can lay up to 5,000 eggs. Yep, you read that right. I learned all about baby ticks when I found one in our Florida home almost two decades ago. It looked like a tiny dot on the hallway ceiling — but it was moving.
We had to move out of the house with our pets while a company rid the place of baby ticks. Yuck!
To read all about ticks, how to avoid them or remove them, and about any illnesses related to tick bites, visit cdc.gov/ticks.