Got ticks? Make sure your pet is protected this summer

Tick season seems to appear about the same time as snakes emerge, when the weather gets warm.

Both give me the creeps. So when my oldest daughter alerted me to something on our dog’s forehead, I dreaded what I may find.

Definitely a tick. I grabbed an old pair of tweezers.

Over the years, I’ve seen my share of ticks. But, this one was different. It had a dot in the middle of it.

That got my attention.

After some online research, my best guess is that it was an adult female lone star tick.

According to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, the lone star tick is among the four kinds of ticks found in the state. The other three are the American dog tick, the brown dog tick and the black-legged tick (formally known as the deer tick). Adult lone star ticks are abundant in the spring and summer, the extension said on its website.

Some people who have been bitten by lone star ticks have also reported developing severe allergic reactions to eating red meat.