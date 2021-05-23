 Skip to main content
Got ticks? Make sure your pet is protected this summer
Got ticks? Make sure your pet is protected this summer

tick.JPG

A (mushed) lone star tick found on Puppo in late April.

 Annette Ayres, News & Record

Tick season seems to appear about the same time as snakes emerge, when the weather gets warm.

Both give me the creeps. So when my oldest daughter alerted me to something on our dog’s forehead, I dreaded what I may find.

Definitely a tick. I grabbed an old pair of tweezers.

Over the years, I’ve seen my share of ticks. But, this one was different. It had a dot in the middle of it.

That got my attention.

After some online research, my best guess is that it was an adult female lone star tick.

According to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, the lone star tick is among the four kinds of ticks found in the state. The other three are the American dog tick, the brown dog tick and the black-legged tick (formally known as the deer tick). Adult lone star ticks are abundant in the spring and summer, the extension said on its website.

Some people who have been bitten by lone star ticks have also reported developing severe allergic reactions to eating red meat.

If you have a pet who goes outside, be sure to talk to your veterinarian about tick preventives. Ticks can easily hitch a ride on you or your pet into your home, which is among the reasons why it’s a good idea to perform regular “tick checks.”

Researchers say a female tick can lay up to 5,000 eggs. Yep, you read that right. I learned all about baby ticks when I found one in our Florida home almost two decades ago. It looked like a tiny dot on the hallway ceiling — but it was moving.

We had to move out of the house with our pets while a company rid the place of baby ticks. Yuck!

To read all about ticks, how to avoid them or remove them, and about any illnesses related to tick bites, visit cdc.gov/ticks.

Pet events

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, current, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad

