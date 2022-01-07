Grace Lutheran Church celebrates 125 years

Immanuel Lutheran College was established in 1905 in northwest Greensboro. In the 1920s, as an outgrowth of gospel-sharing endeavors of one of the professors at the institution, a small mission developed in a settlement called Baulky Bottom organized under the name Luther Memorial Congregation.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in southwest Greensboro and the Luther Memorial Church in southeast Greensboro were two small, struggling all-Black congregations. In 1928, the Lord led the two congregations to merge, selecting a new site at the northwest corner of East Washington Street and Benbow Road. The new building was dedicated in 1930 as Grace Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. In 1965 by resolution of congregation, the name was shortened to Grace Lutheran Church.

The history of the congregation is also the history of special youth training, via its parochial school. Originally, it was the only predominately Black congregation in the southeast district of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod that maintained a school beyond the kindergarten level. The Grace Lutheran Day School provided Christian education to thousands of students before closure in 1990s.