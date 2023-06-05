Graduates: Zephan Jeremiah Bartolet, Andrew Wayne Crafford, Ricardo Flores, Taylor Jade Gilmore, Jayden Tyrease-Edward Knight, Kahrel Delshawn McCadden, Christopher Mota, Cameron Sharpe, Jonathan Silva, Jarrett Maxwell St. Louis, Al-Terique Supel, Anthony Rushawn Wilson, Garrett Smith
Greene Education Center's 2023 graduates
