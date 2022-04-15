Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority pageant will present 11 young ladies at the 2022 Miss Jabberwock virtual pageant at 6 p.m. April 16, via Zoom

The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will present 11 young ladies at the 2022 Miss Jabberwock virtual pageant at 6 p.m. Saturday via Zoom.

The theme for the evening will be “Showtime: A Night of Elegance, Grace, and Beauty.”

The 2022 Jabberwockettes include:

Brizheet Chavez Andrews, daughter of Felicia and Daniel W. Andrews III, Weaver Academy.

Jada Lena Davis, daughter of KaTrinka Brown, Dudley High School.

Milan A’mari Foxx, daughter of Milton Foxx and Michelle Foxx, Dudley High School.

Giavonni Thai Free, daughter of Nashiera and Robert Chapman Jr., Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.

Breelyn Nikkole Gilmore, daughter of Scotty and Nikkole Gilmore, Page High School.

Nona Yvette Goffney-Brown, daughter of Barry Brown and Nona Goffney, Dudley High School.

Delaney Simone Jarmon, daughter of David and Vanessa Jarmon, Dudley High School.

Kennedy Michelle Kirk, daughter of George Kirk III and Tracey Thompson, Dudley High School.

Chela Simone Parris, daughter of Steven Parris and Afi Johnson-Parris, STEM Early College, N.C. A&T.

Maya Lake Rogers, daughter of Dwayne Rogers and Adrienne Hairston, Dudley High School.

Makayla Danek Speight, daughter of Malik Speight and Katina Potts, Dudley High School.

The pageant is an annual event for high school senior girls that provides cultural and educational experiences while allowing the opportunity to raise funds for college scholarships. Highlights of the pageant included a talent showcase, Mother-Daughter Brunch and Father-Daughter Goose Chase.

The Jabberwockettes participated in several activities which included a cooking class with a renowned chef. Community service events included a toiletry drive for women and families at the YWCA of Greensboro and a children’s book drive. Hundreds of books were donated to a local school and an afterschool program.

The president of the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter is Suzanne L. Morgan, and the president of the DREF Foundation is Carolyn E. Lewis. The pageant co-chairwomen are Jocelyn B. Becoats and Teresa Lipscomb-Burney. Karen Martin-Jones serves as the pageant’s production manager along with her choreography team.

This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, contact a Jabberwockette or email jabberwockcommittee@gmail.com.