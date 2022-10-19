Greensboro celebrates Native Plants Week Oct. 17-23

The City of Greensboro, in partnership with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon chapter of the National Audubon Society, is celebrating Native Plants Week Oct. 17-23, by highlighting the importance of native plants for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife.

What are native plants?

Native plants are those that occur naturally in an area. North Carolina is home to thousands of native plant species. Many are stunningly beautiful; some occur nowhere else in the world. Over many millennia, our native wildlife – including birds – have adapted to the recourse provided by the native flora. Native plants are, in a real sense, “home” for our birds.

Why are native plants important for birds?

In a word: insects. Virtually all land birds – 96% – require insect food for their young. Native plants support healthy populations of insects, including caterpillars, that breeding birds feed their nestlings. Non-native plants contain foreign compounds that most native insects won’t eat. Without insects for food, baby birds starve. By adding native plants to our community, we can help restore the imbalance created by non-native plantings and ensure the survival of future generations of birds and a healthy local ecosystem.

For information, contact Jack Jezorek with the Audobon Society at suejackj@bellsouth.net or 336-885-0669.