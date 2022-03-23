Greensboro Coliseum Complex holds blood drive on Thursday, March 24

The blood drive is set for noon to 5 p.m. at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

TBC is currently experiencing an urgent need for blood products, specifically for blood types O negative, O positive, and B negative. Most needed blood types have dipped to critical levels at times. Hospitals are operating normally, so blood products need to be available consistently and for unexpected traumas.