Greensboro Coliseum Complex holds blood drive on Thursday, March 24

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host a blood drive on Thursday, March 24, with The Blood Connection, the local, nonprofit, community blood center.
The blood drive is set for noon to 5 p.m. at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
TBC is currently experiencing an urgent need for blood products, specifically for blood types O negative, O positive, and B negative. Most needed blood types have dipped to critical levels at times. Hospitals are operating normally, so blood products need to be available consistently and for unexpected traumas.
Appointments are strongly recommended. Donors can visit thebloodconnection.org/donate to schedule an appointment.