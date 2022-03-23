 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greensboro Coliseum Complex holds blood drive on Thursday, March 24

  • 0
Blood
KAROLINA GRABOWSKA, PROVIDED

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host a blood drive on Thursday, March 24, with The Blood Connection, the local, nonprofit, community blood center.

The blood drive is set for noon to 5 p.m. at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

TBC is currently experiencing an urgent need for blood products, specifically for blood types O negative, O positive, and B negative. Most needed blood types have dipped to critical levels at times. Hospitals are operating normally, so blood products need to be available consistently and for unexpected traumas.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Donors can visit thebloodconnection.org/donate to schedule an appointment.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a tank of gas last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert