Greensboro College has announced announce that the following students achieved dean's list academic status for the spring 2023 semester.
To qualify, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester while having taken at least half of their course credit hours at Greensboro College's main campus. The students are:
Abbey Adkins, Greensboro
Abigail Mowbray Gainesville, Ga.
Addie Haywood, Asheboro
Adriana Blumer, Harrisburg
Aidan Cornell, Elon
Aijah Palmore, Greensboro
Alden Kolessar, Summerfield
Alec Williams-Carr, Greensboro
Alexander Trepper, Tampa, FL
Alexandra Carefoot, Buford, GA
Alexandria Prillaman, Rocky Mount, Va.
Alexis Sox, Burlington
Aliyah Whiteside, Columbus
Andrea Howell, North Augusta, S.C.
Andreas Huber, Pinehurst
Anthony Hreiz, Hamilton, N.J.
Arabella Mason, High Point
Arturo Campos, Jamestown
Ashlannde Christian, Hickory
Ashley Hawkes, Browns Summit
Ashley Watts, Advance
Atianna Jones, Greensboro
Audrey Jennings, Elkin
Avery Bishop, Odessa, Fla.
Babatunde Odofin, Kernersville
Benjamin Burton, Franklinville
Brady Mowers, Randleman
Brandi Poteat, Madison
Brasco van Niekerk, High Point
Brayden Gregory, Burlington
Breanna Jones, Sanford
Breanna Adamick, Oak Ridge
Brent Norfleet, Jamestown
Brett Gillespie, Archdale
Brittney Carter, Eden
Brooke Kinley, Lexington
Bryanna Bonds, Greensboro
Calen Lewis, Greeneville, Tenn.
Carson Rickman, Siler City
Carson Fitch, King
Carter Piercey, Glen Mills, Pa.
Casey Pate, Climax
Cassidy Holt, Colfax
Cassidy Olszewski, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Charlene Pettie, Eden
Charles Pressley, Greensboro
Christian Profitt, McLeansville
Christopher Pierce, Greensboro
Collin Henry, Greensboro
Connor Spesock, High Point
Cooper Ferguson, Jacksonville
Cortney Sharpe, McLeansville
Courtney Jamison, Fredericksburg, Va.
Coy Davis, Cornelius
Craig Thomas, Charlotte
Dalton Fryar, Pleasant Garden
Daniel Nix, Greensboro
David Hoggard, Nashville
David Newbauer, Brunswick, Ga.
De'Shawn Dykes, New London
Dominic Harris, Denver
Dominique Harris, Greensboro
Drake Carrick, Lexington
Elijah Brown, Robbins
Emilli McCormack, Kernersville
Emily Gearhart, Kimball, Mich.
Enari Mitchell, High Point
Erik Alvey, Durham
Ernest Bencomo, El Paso, Texas
Ethan Hemati, Greensboro
Evan Yazan, Asheville
Evan Sykes, Snow Camp
Gabriel Kernodle, Snow Camp
Gabrielle Hunker, Kernersville
Gadethia Barnette, Roxboro
Gavin Mann, Johnson City, Tenn.
Griffin Powell, Thomasville
Haley Mosteller, Tallahassee, Fla.
Hannah French, Reidsville
Hannah McCarthy, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
Haran Panchu, Frisco, Texas
Harold Hopper, Gastonia
Heaven Thornton, Walnut Cove
Hudson Powell, Kernersville
Ian Hsieh-Sills, Greensboro
Isabella Ruiz, San Antonio, Texas
Isabelle Wilson, Elizabeth City
Ivy Ray, Thomasville
Jack Draeger, Kernersville
Jackson Little, Monroe
Jacob Doolittle, Hamilton, N.J.
Jacob Burgess-Baldini, Clemmons
Jada Ortiz, Charlotte
JaJuan Givens, Hendersonville
Ja'Xavier Legare, Summerville, S.C.
Jayden Morrison, Raleigh
Jaylyn Templeton, Mount Airy
Jenna Endsley, Concord
Jennifer Stegall, Eden
Jillian Mann, Aberdeen
John McMahan, Burlington
John Sheridan, Hampton Bays, N.Y.
Jonathan Climaco, Thomasville
Jordan Ingersoll, Clayton
Joshua Wilson, Greensboro
Joshua Sims, Cornelius
Julia Howland, Blacksburg, Va.
Justin Johnson, Greensboro
Kailey Walker, Eden
Kantley McKown, Hurricane, WV
Karissa Roggow, Warsaw, NY
Karli Mason, Monroe
Kassie Simmons, Gibsonville
Katharine Burgess, Asheboro
Katie Allison, Sylva
Katrina O'Neill, Franklin, TN
Kelsey Jarrett, Waxhaw
Kilee Kemp, Parker, CO
Kyarah Larrier-Hemmons, Lutz, FL
Kyla Catarineau, Greensboro
Kymeis Baldwin-Paulley, Albemarle
Lane McDowell, Gibsonville
Lauren Mantel, La Mesa, CA
Lauren Engel, Huntersville
Lee Carrico, Greensboro
Liam Mowers, Randleman
Lillian Telemeco, Keedysville, MD
Lindsay Fox, Statesville
Liya Veale, Greensboro
Luke Gregory, Greensboro
Luke Butner, Kernersville
Mackenzie Hulver, Midlothian, VA
Madeline Council, Gibsonville
Madilyn Shirley, Concord
Madison Dillner, Leicester
Madison Bowen, Greensboro
Magnus Conway, Louisville, KY
Malik Small, Raeford
Marano Collins, Loganville, GA
Marcel Bailey, High Point
Marshall Duggan, Gastonia
Mason Sergi, Ashburn, VA
Matthias Reynolds, Raleigh
McLaren Bristol, Greensboro
Mekhi Hairston, Eden
Michaela McIntyre, Asheboro
Michelle Wesley, Madison
Mikayla Handy, Walkertown
Mitchell Bone, Rivonia, South Africa
Natalie Bateman, Greensboro
Nicholas Menjivar, Greensboro
Nicholas Knutson, Reidsville
Nicholas Brotherton, Greensboro
Olivia Harris, Mebane
Olivia Davidson, Crofton, MD
Olivia Greco, North Wales, PA
Payton Shiflet, Randleman
Percephany Poindexter, Asheboro
Rachel McGill, Waxhaw
Raven Taylor, Laurel Hill
Rebecca Hawkes, Winston Salem
Rebekah Tippetts, Greensboro
Rodney Scott, Jamestown
Ronan Martinek-Jenne, Greensboro
Rylee Howard, Lexington
Samuel Peddycord, Kernersville
Samuel Kellam, Pittsboro
Sarai Acosta, Concord
Sean Johnson, Greensboro
Shawn Cardwell, Greensboro
Sierra Tursich, Linden
Skyler Molnar, Virginia Beach, VA
Sofia Pagnamenta, Woodbury, CT
Sokhna Dime, Winston Salem
Stephen Murray, Big Stone Gap, VA
Svea Eckstrand, Mebane
Sydney Rogers, Fuquay Varina
Symieon Marsh-Sheridan, Burlington
Ta'Keria Legette, Latta, SC
Takerra Simmons, Gibsonville
Tamera Hooker, Sanford
Taylor Cotie, Greensboro
Taylor Kontoulas, Fuquay Varina
Taylor Handy, Stoneville
Tegan Griggs, Cheraw, SC
Tomeka Wormack, Winston Salem
Trevor Carter, Lexington
Tyler Lamarr, Reidsville
Veronica Nickerson, Sumerduck, VA
Victoria Mabe, Rural Hall
Virginia Hufschmitt, Pleasant Garden
Wesley Kidd, Sanford
William Martin, Asheboro
William Morris, Bunker Hill, WV
Xypher Pino, Clemmons
Zackery Crites, Archdale