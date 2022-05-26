Graduates: Leah Elizabeth Baizar, Jovanna Kimberly Balbuena, Gregory Scott Bowman, Jordan Ellis Christopher, Quinton Ayers Conner, Chase Davidson Deloach, Serena Faith Evans, Sarah Adell Felder, Jada Chanelle Garrison, Courtney Mary Michelle Green, Abdulmalik Malik Hamidou, DeVonda Unique Harper, Kalena Seida Hean, Zaniah Antoinette Hill, Jayden Nigel Hopkins, Hayden Willow Hunter, De'Ja Aliyana Isaacs, Natalie Kathryn Janowsky, Sasha Nicole Janowsky, Emerson Gabrielle Johnson, Serenity De’Gracietta Johnson-Brooks, Kora Zaire Kelly, Hannah Marie Liles, Giovanni Lo Giudice, Tashia Bryshae Mason, Christian Michael Maturino, Tyler Davis McIntyre, Eva Francesca Merone, Madison Caroline Murphy, Nevaeh A'niya Louise Murphy, Nyomi Susanne Negrete, Alyssa Lynn Norwood, Zhi'Yaun Akeil Palmer, Lauren Marie Pinnix, Beret Elizabeth Pokela, Dani Klaire Presnell, Lauren Monet Richardson, Baileigh Alexandra Roper, Shania Elizabeth Ross, Mohamed Khaled Salissou Ali Ousmane, Samira Salissou Ali, Hosanna Santiago, Gracelyn Abigail Sheppard, Mkaia Sade Simon, Jaslyn A'niyah Sims, Zachary Alexander Smiley, La'Tavia Simone Stephenson, Kanika Sun, Monewa Tulia, Alexandra Marie Vega, Olivia Mae Vega, Treyveon Jiovonni Whitaker, Ivy Latisha Wolfe, Nina Marie Woods, Jude Sully Wosinski, Zion Imani York.
Greensboro College Middle College's 2022 graduates
