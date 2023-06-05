Graduates: Mathew Grey Ambrosino, Aniyah Raelynn Balboa, Amari Dashun Benson, Zaniyah Lilyah Best, Josephine Paige Blakley, Johnathan Nathaniel Brown, Seth Harrison Davis, Christine Marlene Davis-Sierra, Tayshun Lamar Dearmon, Kyndall Laci Dervin, Isabella Nona Abena K. Essien, Nadia Rose Fiorine, Georgina Welch Fitzsimons, Maximiliano Gasca Arroyo, Ryan J Girdler, Belter Omar Gonzalez, Noah Ramsey Graham, Ka’shante Lashay Gray-Davis, Dakota Tyree Green, Christopher Mekhi Hendrix, Saniya Amira Johnson, Kali Grace Kaplan, Sophia Cora Kaplan, Taryn Christine Kohlphenson, Camberlie Sue Lanting, Dayli Esperanza Leon, Amy Ma, Aniyah Michelle Mack, Marina Zonzarae McManus, Charlotte Marie McPherson, Keianna Desiree Mims, Prae Mo, Airelle Na’Vonna Newkirk, Kenya Yunuet Padilla-Orosco, Callie Nichole Payne, Miyonna LaShae Perry, Tyrone Danell Pickett, Victoria Imani Porter, Kristyn Clarice Rushing, Arisbeth Silvia Salazar Cortes, Quintaya Tania Shaw, Amya Leche Simon, Briana LaRae Smoot, Evan Kraay Stratton, Ethan Ross Strumwasser, Brady Christopher Tallant, Makaela Lauron Truesdale, Jay William Washington, Alice Weah, Jamon Rakim Weldon, Jacob Isaiah Williams, Khristian Terrell Williams, Zamore Emani Williamson
